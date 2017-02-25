Suspect in deadly pickup truck fall makes first court appearance

The suspect charged after a man fell to his death from the back of a moving pickup truck made his first appearance in a New Hanover County court Monday afternoon.

A judge kept 34-year-old Gregorio Perez Mendoza's bond at $500,000. If Mendoza posts bond, he will be placed under electronic house arrest and will also be required to wear an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to ensure he is not drinking.

Prosecutors requested those special conditions for Mendoza's release -- should he post bond -- because of his past criminal convictions. Prosecutors said he pleaded guilty in 2005 and 2016 to not having an operator's license. Prosecutors said he also has multiple failure-to-appear charges from 2002.

Prosecutors said there was a concern Mendoza might not appear in court and that should he drive again, he would "put all of us at great risk."

Mendoza's sister was also in court and said through an interpreter that she didn't know what happened in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Mendoza, who also spoke through an interpreter, said he has a job and two small daughters to support.

His next court appearance will be March 9.

According to Wilmington Police Department spokeswoman Cathryn Lindsay, the accident happened on Rutledge Drive and Graham Street in Wilmington around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police believe Mendoza was driving a pickup truck with a man sitting in a chair in the truck's bed when the man fell out of the truck onto the road. The man died at the scene.

Mendoza was charged with driving while intoxicated, felony death by motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, and careless and reckless driving. He was booked into the New Hanover County Jail.

The victim's name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

