Ole Miss comes from behind to beat Diamond Hawks 8-4 (Source:UNCW)

OXFORD, Mississippi - Freshman Bryan Seamster's two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning broke a four-all deadlock and lifted eighth-ranked Ole Miss to an 8-4 win over 24th-ranked UNCW on Saturday at Swayze Field.

The Rebels ran their record to 6-0 with the series-clinching win while the Seahawks dropped to 3-2.

Seamster's round tripper highlighted a five-run inning that began with UNCW holding a 4-3 lead after Nick Feight's three-run home run in the top of the eighth inning.

Austin Magestro (0-1) took the loss for UNCW, surrendering five runs, all in the eighth inning.

Will Stokes (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Rebels.

Feight and Robbie Thorburn led the UNCW lineup with two hits apiece. Feight added a double and scored twice.

Cole Zabowski held game-high honors with four hits while Colby Bortles and Tate Blackman added three hits apiece. Grae Kessinger drew three of Ole Miss' five walks on the game. Bortles added two runs batted in and had a pair of doubles.

Up next: The series concludes on Sunday with another 12 p.m. CST start. Red-shirt sophomore righthander Logan Beehler (0-0, 2.45 ERA) will draw the start for UNCW while Ole Miss counters with sophomore righty Brady Feigl (0-0, 7.20 ERA).

How it happened: Grae Kessinger drew a leadoff walk to open the eighth inning and advanced into scoring position on a sac bunt. Tate Blackman tied the game one batter late with a RBI single. With two out, Seamster slammed a full-count offering over the wall in right center for a 6-4 Rebels lead.

Inside the box score: Ole Miss landed its leadoff hitter on base in six-of-eight innings while the Seahawks did so just twice ... UNCW (3) and Ole Miss (4) combined for seven two-out RBI's.

Home Runs: UNCW - Feight (8th inning, two on, two out); OM - Seamster (8th inning, one on, two out)

Notes: The Seahawks struck out 16 times and managed just one walk ... The Seahawks are now 0-5 against Ole Miss ... UNCW starter Josh Roberson struck out a career-high eight and pitched into the sixth inning ... OM starter James MacArthur also posted a career-high with 11 strikeouts ... Saturday's attendance was announced at 9,159.