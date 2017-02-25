Fair Bluff church hopes BBQ will help with rebuilding effort

The Fair Bluff Baptist Church held a BBQ on Saturday to help raise funds for renovations the church needs after flooding during Hurricane Matthew. (Source: WECT)

The church sits on Main Street in downtown Fair Bluff. The entire sanctuary was flooded during Hurricane Matthew, and the congregation hasn't been able to use the church for worship since.

"Looking over the town, it was like a slow death," said Fair Bluff Baptist Church Pastor Todd Padgett. "Coming in to see the flood damage that had happened within the sanctuary was devastating."

Hundreds of people from Fair Bluff and the surrounding communities came to the BBQ. Something that didn't surprise those volunteering on Saturday.

"We are very thankful for the people around the community, not just this town, but it surrounding communities," said Deborah Suttles. "There coming together even though they may not be a part of the town or this church."

Those at the BBQ enjoyed a meal, each others company, and the hope that the city would rebuild.

Only a few of the stores on Main Street have re-opened since Hurricane Matthew.

Mayor Billy Hammond said he was happy to see those in Fair Bluff stick together through tough times.

"It makes me feel great that the community is coming together to help us reunite and bring the church back to town," said Hammond.

The church has already started renovations. but they still need additional funds to complete the project.

Everyone in the congregation is ready to be back in the sanctuary.

"There's an old song, "When we all get to heaven, what a day of rejoicing that will be," and I believe it is going to be a great day of rejoicing," said Padgett. "I don't think there are words to describe what people in this church will be feeling at that time."

Right now, there is no timeline for when the congregation will be able to move back into the sanctuary.

