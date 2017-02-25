North Brunswick High School hosts JROTC meet

Over 1000 Junior ROTC members competed in a meet at North Brunswick High School on Saturday.

The meet featured teams from North Carolina, Georgia, and even Delaware. It was the 15th year that NBHS hosted the event.

Cadets competed in multiple events including, races, drilling, and air rifle competitions.

"This is a chance for all of the schools to show what they've been practicing so hard on," said NBHS JROTC Colonel Steve Baker.

There were JROTC programs from several branches of the military at the event, but Baker said not all the students will join the armed forces.

"It's not about recruiting people to be in the military necessarily," Baker said. "It's about motivating them to be better citizens, but the values that each of the services have are something that we like to in still upon them."

Values that Baker believes will stay with the cadets after their high school careers,

"Things like duty, honor, respect, integrity, some of those things are, to put it lightly, they're in need right now," said Baker. "Across the spectrum, from professional life, to political life, to personal life, and we think that these events that we do allow us to in still some of those values in our cadets."

