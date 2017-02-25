Coast Guard medevacs man from Masonboro Island

The Coast Guard medevaced a man from Masonboro Island to local EMS early Saturday morning. (Source: WECT)

The Coast Guard medevaced a man from Masonboro Island to local EMS early Saturday morning.

The 45-year-old man had awoken with chest pains and shortness of breath around 3 a.m. on Saturday while camping with his wife and four children on Masonboro Island.

Station Wrightsville Beach diverted a 29-foot Rescue Boat-Small crew that was already at the island and arrived on scene at 3:15 a.m.

The crew medevaced the man and arrived at Bradley Creek Marina at 3:35 a.m. where local EMS were waiting.

The man was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

"Cases like these, no matter the hour, show our crew's training and ability to help keep the patient calm and get him to EMS quickly," said Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Tuetter, Station Wrightsville Beach watch stander for the case.

