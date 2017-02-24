High School Basketball 3rd Round playoff schedule - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Basketball 3rd Round playoff schedule

Girls
1A
East Columbus at Pamlico County 4pm

2A
Northside-Jacksonville at North Brunswick 7pm

3A
Topsail at Nothern Guilford 5pm

4A
Durham Hillside at New Hanover 6pm

Boys
1A
James Kenan at Whiteville 7pm

