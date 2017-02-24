William & Mary too much for UNCW women

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia – Senior guard Latrice Hunter tallied a game-high 17 points and senior forward Alexandra Masaquel added a double-double as William & Mary held off UNCW to claim a 58-52 victory in Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball action at Kaplan Arena on Friday evening.

The Tribe, which ended a brief two-game losing streak, improved to 17-10 overall and 7-9 in the CAA. Meanwhile, the Seahawks drop to 9-18 on the season with a 4-12 mark in league play.

Hunter, who was one of four seniors honored prior to the game on Senior Night, converted 6-of-12 shots from the floor, including a 5-for-8 effort from three-point range. She also added three rebounds and three assists.

Masaquel, meanwhile, added a 14-point performance in addition to grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds. The Honolulu, Hawaii, product knocked down 5-of-14 field goal attempts and also contributed four assists.

Junior center Rebekah Banks and redshirt junior forward Jenny DeGraaf each netted 10 points to lead UNCW. Banks also tallied a team-high 10 rebounds to post the first double-double of her college career.

Key Moment: The Tribe overcame a 34-33 halftime deficit by scoring 10 of the first 12 points in the second half to reclaim a 43-36 lead they did not relinquish. UNCW trimmed the deficit to 53-52 with 1:53 remaining on a Banks lay-up, but junior guard Jenna Green sealed the victory by hitting a three-pointer with 27.9 seconds remaining.

Game Notes: William & Mary leads the all-time series by a 36-33 margin … The Tribe has won four of the last five meetings against the Seahawks … UNCW outscored William & Mary in bench points by a 27-7 count … Redshirt junior forward Janea Williams matched her career high with three blocked shots … The Tribe edged UNCW on the boards by a 38-34 margin … DeGraaf tallied her eighth double-digit scoring effort on the season … Banks posted 10 or more points for the third time this season … William & Mary is tied with College of Charleston for fifth place in the CAA standings while UNCW is now tied with Hofstra for ninth place.

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW completes its home schedule on Sunday, Feb. 26, when Northeastern visits Trask Coliseum for a 2 p.m. Colonial Athletic Association contest. The Seahawks’ seniors will be honored in a pre-game ceremony.

- UNCWSports.com -