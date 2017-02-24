Diamond Hawks fall at Ole Miss 7-2

UNCW Press Release



OXFORD, Mississippi - Mason Berne collected two hits for UNCW, but eighth-ranked Ole Miss used a four-run second inning to take the lead on its way to a 7-2 win over the Seahawks in the first game of a three-game series on Friday at Swayze Field.

The Seahawks took their first loss of the season to dip to 3-1 while the Rebels remained perfect at 5-0.

Ole Miss starter David Parkinson improved to 2-0 on the season. The lefthander pitched into the seventh, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and a walk. He finished with six strikeouts.

Alex Royalty (1-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs over six innings. Royalty tied his career-high with four walks, including three in the second inning.

Nick Feight homered in the seventh inning for the Seahawks, who narrowed their deficit to 5-2 with two runs in the inning.

Grae Kessinger had a game-high three hits for the Rebels while Chase Cockrell had two hits. Cockrell and Thomas Dillard had home runs for Ole Miss. Cooper Johnson and Dillard had two runs batted in apiece.

Up next: The series continues on Saturday with a 1 p.m. EST start. Ole Miss will start righthander James McArthur (0-0, 4.15 ERA) while the Seahawks counter with junior righthander Josh Roberson (0-0, 1.80 ERA).

How it happened: The Rebels opened a 4-0 lead in the second inning taking advantage of three walks and three hits. Johnson plated the first run with a bases-loaded walk and Kessinger pushed the lead to 2-0 with a RBI single.

Inside the box score: The Seahawks were 0-9 with two outs and 0-10 with runners on base ... Ole Miss, meanwhile, was 5-8 with runners on and 3-6 with RISP.

Notes: Robbie Thorburn saw his career-long hitting streak halted at 14 games ... The attendance figure of 10,041 ranks fifth on UNCW's road attendance list ... Royalty pitched at least six innings for the seventh time in his career ... UNCW dropped to 0-4 against Ole Miss.