Wilmington residents hold town hall meeting without Congressman David Rouzer

Wilmington residents and members of Suit-up Wilmington held a town hall meeting on Friday night at the Tidal Creek Co-op to address issues they have with North Carolina Representative David Rouzer.

The only thing missing at the event, Congressman Rouzer.

Organizers of the event invited Rouzer to the town hall meeting, but the congressman declined to attend. That didn't stop the group from holding the event.

"When he decided, or didn't respond to requests, we decided to go ahead and do it ourselves," said Suit-up Wilmington member Beth Bacheldor. "In order to educate the people here in Wilmington about his position on a lot of the issues that are really trending nationally and also really important to North Carolinians."

Over 100 people came out to address those issues that included the Affordable Care Act and public education.

Attendees listened to speakers, made cards, and even took turns telling a cardboard cut-out of the congressman their issues.

Bacheldor hoped Rouzer would hear their message.

"It's really important for our representatives to get out and hear our voices and hear our concerns," said Bacheldor. "It's a lot easier to sit up in that bubble, and also to only listen to those that got your vote."

Many at the event cheered and listened to music as the speeches were made, but they didn't want the event to be seen as a negative protest.

"These people are genuinely concerned for this state and for this country and that's the message they wanted to give him," said Bacheldor.

"This is fun;this is exciting," said Derrick Miller. "It's like a picnic or a festival. A misconception that I used to have a few months ago is that protests were angry things, but it turns out their community festivals. They're fun and energizing."

The town hall lasted for about two hours.

Several in attendance plan on continuing to try and talk with Congressman Rouzer until he meets with him.

"We are going to keep asking," said Bacheldor. "We are going to keep sending him emails, calling his office, and sending him letters, and I hope that he will hear us and that he'll work with us to make North Carolina the great state that it is."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved