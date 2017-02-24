Woman says speeding drivers put students at risk

Mary Jones has worked in the Burnt Mill Business Park for more than ten years, and has seen more drivers on the road each year. (Source: WECT)

Mary Jones has worked in the Burnt Mill Business Park for more than ten years, and has seen more drivers on the road each year. She works as an instructor for RHA Health Services, and said she no longer wants to walk the park with her students due to speeding drivers.

"I’ve seen them flying by with the music up loud, and they’re dancing, and I get it. I’ve been a young college student myself," Jones said, "But at the same time, they’re young adults and they need to remember and realize this is a business park and there are a lot of children and a lot of people walking.”

Jones said drivers speed through at 15 or 20 miles over the 35 posted speed limit. She said it all started when student housing started popping up in the area, and drivers began using the business park as a cut through.

“There’s therapy sessions going on out here all the time, between the different office buildings, there’s a place over here for the blind community, and they’re out here waiting for buses. It’s just scary," Jones said.

She added that she's noticed more litter by a pond in the community as well.

“There are countless bottles of liquor shots that aren’t being picked up,” Jones said, “It’s your own business if you decide to do that but at least pick it up.”

Jones said she's speaking out to teach her students, a group of adults with developmental disabilities, how to be proactive.

“I do teach vocational skills and one of the things is how to be a part of your community effectively and sometimes we have to step up and be the voice, a thousand of them may be scared but one can be strong enough to say something,” Jones said.

