Pregnant woman accused of ‘shooting heroin’ now on house arrest

Amanda Kelly Downey, who police accused this week of shooting up heroin while eight months pregnant, was placed on house arrest Friday afternoon, according to New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David.

Prosecutors alleged in court Thursday afternoon that Downey used five bags of heroin Wednesday before she called 911 at 9:53 p.m. saying her relative had overdosed on heroin in their car in the parking lot of the Extended Stay on Eastwood Road.

Authorities dropped a misdemeanor child abuse charge filed against Downey and she was freed from jail Thursday evening.

Even though the child abuse charges were dropped, Downey was placed on house arrest due to her arrest for a DWI and failure to maintain lane control on Jan. 12 according to jail records.

Downey has also been ordered to check into an in-patient treatment facility out of this area. She will also have to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

David said Downey will report to that facility on Saturday.

