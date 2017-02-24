Equality NC speaks out against House Bill 186

Representatives from Equality NC and the Human Right Campaign spoke out Friday afternoon in a press conference about the bi-partisan House Bill 186. (Source: WECT)

The proposed bill would fully repeal the controversial HB2 and update the state's non-discrimination laws to match federal protections.

Many believe the bill is a compromise, but members of Equality NC said it's not enough.

"The whole bill is terrible for LGBT North Carolinians and for our economy," said Equality NC Executive Director Chris Sgro. "The whole bill has to get repealed."

Both groups stressed a new bill is not a compromise, and that the only way to ensure the civil rights of LGBTQ people would be to repeal the bill.

HB2 forced several championships to leave the state of North Carolina. However, the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce gave support for the new bi-partisan bill on Friday.

An announcement, Sgro believes won't have a major effect on the economy of the state.

"The Charlotte Chamber of Commerce hasn't been good on LGBT issues to begin with, so they're not really a subject matter expert on what's going to fix the situation," Sgro said. "You ask any of the small business owners up and down Front Street, they're going to tell you that HB2 was bad for business. It's bad for tourism and we know the whole thing has to go. "

