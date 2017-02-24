CFCC opens new three-building center this fall

Cape Fear Community College will open it's Advanced and Emerging Technologies Center for classes the fall. (Source: WECT)

Cape Fear Community College will open it's Advanced and Emerging Technologies Center for classes the fall. The three-building complex features a rooftop simulation lab, flex lab space, and a 130-seat lecture hall.

CFCC will also open a VET building to house of just five veterinary technology programs in eastern North Carolina.

David Kanoy, the capital project director, said the buildings were designed with students in mind.

"Everything that we build is oriented toward their needs," he said, "We have all kinds of considerations, from daylight in the classrooms and the work spaces to lounge space, gathering space, collaborative work space, and all those things have been incorporated here to provide the maximum learning environment."

Kanoy said one of the highlights of the new center is the rooftop simulation lab, which will be used to train biology students, as well as sustainability technologies and air conditioning programs.

"I don't know if it's unique but it's not common, it's a safe environment where they can do exactly what they're going to be doing, in the real world, to get the best training possible," Kanoy said.

The center cost $33 million, and is expected to be completed in April or May of 2017. Classes will start in the center in the fall.

