TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to start US 74/76 improvements in Brunswick Co. next week

Contractors for the NCDOT will begin road improvements on US 74/76 in Brunswick County beginning next week.(Source: Raycom Media)

Contractors for the NCDOT will begin road improvements on US 74/76 in Brunswick County beginning next week.

Crews will be widening lanes, installing rumble strips, and repaving the road between I-140 and Pineland Road, near the Columbus County line.

According to officials, intermittent lane closures will be necessary as the work is scheduled to begin Monday. The work will run Sunday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. until Dec. 16.

No detours are required, however; motorists are advised to use caution while traveling in the area and to expect possible delays at times. NCDOT also reminds motorists to stay alert and obey the posted speed limit while traveling through the work zone.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.