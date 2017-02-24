Suspect in Columbus County post office robbery arrested in Pitt County

A 61-year-old man accused of robbing a fast food restaurant in Pitt County last week is also charged with robbing a post office in Columbus County two days prior.

WITN reports that William Ray Duncan, who lives in Whiteville, was picked up on federal warrants in Pitt County Thursday in connection to the post office robbery on Feb. 15.

Duncan allegedly stole a money order machine, approximately $140 in cash and 79 bank money orders.

While he was in custody, WITN reached out to the Winterville Police Department and asked them to look into Duncan as a possible suspect in the armed robbery of a Subway on Old Tar Road on Feb. 17.

Winterville police interviewed Duncan Friday who confessed to the Subway robbery and admitted he traveled to Winterville after the post office robbery to stay with family.

Duncan is now being transported to the Columbus County Detention Center where he will face a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

