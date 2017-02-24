Wilmington native coastguardsman recognized for saving drowning teen's life

Capt. Gregory Sanial (left), Senator Chris Coons (Right) and Capt. Benjamin Cooper, (far right) present the Silver Lifesaving Medal to Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Mabry (center). (Source: US Coast Guard)

A Wilmington native coastguardsman stationed in Lewes, Delaware was recognized Friday for saving the life of a drowning teenager.

According to a US Coast Guard news release, Senator Chris Coons and leaders from the Coast Guard’s Fifth District gathered at Coast Guard Station Indian River, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, to present the Silver Lifesaving Medal to Petty Officer 3rd Class Caleb Mabry.

On June 21, 2015, Mabry, who was off duty and recovering from leg surgery, and a Good Samaritan entered the water at Cape Charles, Virginia after hearing calls for distress and swam to the victim 50-yards offshore. Mabry and the Good Samaritan kept the teenager’s head above water and brought him to shore.

“To sacrifice or to risk the sacrifice of your own life for others, and in particular for a complete stranger, is the most powerful act of selflessness known to man,” Senator Chris Coons said. “We can all hope that we would have that courage. We can all believe, train and work for having that courage in the face of danger, but there are relatively few instances when we get to recognize someone who literally looked danger right in the eyes and had courage.”

Despite strong currents, Mabry re-entered the water to search for another youth, but the teenager drowned.

There have been approximately 1900 prestigious Silver Lifesaving Medals issued since it was created in 1874. As a recipient of the Silver Lifesaving Medal, Mabry joins the ranks of individuals such as Gen. George S. Patton.

