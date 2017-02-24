Elizabethtown man gets life in prison following murder conviction

An Elizabethtown man is headed to prison after he was convicted of murder in Bladen County Friday.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Twasjay Roddreek Brown, 23, was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Brown, along with Ernest Raysean Gray, were arrested following the shooting death of Malcolm Jerome Melvin in 2014. Melvin was struck in the head by gunfire at a house in the 100 block of Sammy Lane in Elizabethtown on Oct. 28, 2014.

When Bladen County deputies arrived at the scene they found Melvin lying in the front doorway. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

