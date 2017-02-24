Crews respond to house fire in Ogden

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house fire in the Ogden area Friday afternoon.

According to dispatch, the incident is in the 7000 block of Brittany Lakes Drive and was called in just before 3 p.m.

Dispatch officials said flames were visible.

Neighbors say no one lives at the home but crews were working on the roof Thursday and Friday. According to New Hanover County Deputy Fire Marshal David Stone, no one was injured in the fire.

Stone said the fire appears to have started above the ceiling. He said there was severe damage, and the home appears to be total loss. Stone added that almost the entire roof is gone.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

