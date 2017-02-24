Leprechaun drawing earns scholarship of 15 credit hours

Danielle Pittman's drawing of a leprechaun promoting Pepsi earned her a scholarship of 15 credit hours ($1,190). (Source: WECT)

Danielle Pittman's drawing of a leprechaun promoting Pepsi earned her a scholarship of 15 credit hours ($1,190).

The Brunswick Community College freshman was one of three participants in Sketches for Scholarships, an art competition at Middle River (C) Convenience Store.

The students were told to draw their depiction of St. Patrick's Day while promoting a product from one of the sponsors of the contest. Winners were selected based on public votes.

Pittman is seeking an associate degree in science and wants to become a pediatric optometrist because she's had five surgeries on her eye.

Michelle Cathey and Kathryn Hewett were also awarded scholarships in varying amounts.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.