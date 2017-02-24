Shallotte man charged in early morning home invasion

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Shallotte man in connection to a home invasion early Friday morning.

Khandon Onsha Frink, 33, was charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault by strangulation, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to arrest warrants, Frink allegedly broke into a home in the 1400 block of Morgan Road in Supply between 1-2 a.m. He reportedly assaulted one victim with a stick and a handgun while strangling a second victim.

Frink allegedly stole $60 cash and a $30 phone card before leaving the home.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Frink was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $350,000 bond.

