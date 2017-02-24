Explore Wilmington during first official Downtown Scavenger Hunt

There are four different hunts with 11 clues. One of the hunts is kid-friendly. (Source: WECT)

Get a team together and explore Wilmington this weekend for the first official Downtown Scavenger Hunt.

Contestants must decipher clues and then go to nearby shops or attractions to find a code or take a picture. Everyone is encouraged to track their progress on social media using #ilmscavengers.

There are four different hunts with 11 clues. One of the hunts is kid-friendly. You can do as many hunts as you'd like between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Judges will tabulate correct answers at the end of the hunt and enter everyone into a drawing for prizes for items from Front Street Brewery, Cape Fear Spice Merchants, Manifest Design, Aqua Fedora and the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Get a bonus entry by providing a receipt from any downtown Wilmington business.

Click here to pre-register for this free event: http://bit.ly/2kULXPM

Check-in starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Wilmington Downtown Inc. office located at 221 N. Front Street.

