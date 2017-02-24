Yard sales for February 25

New Hanover County
8 a.m. - Noon
1903 and 1905 Nun Street, Wilmington
Furniture, household items, exercise equipment, and omen's clothing size 18 - 22.
8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
6748 Market Street, Wilmington (parking lot of Silverlake VW's)
Tools, refrigerator, furniture, and lots of different items.
7 a.m. - Noon
680 Walston Drive, Wilmington
Household items, small appliances, kitchenware, linens, toys, books, holiday decorations, and more for sale!
7 a.m. - Noon
2801 Berry Patch Court, Castle Hayne
Various items from women’s and men’s clothes & shoes, baby items & clothes, plus size prom dresses, some household items and more
7:30 a.m. - Noon (No Early Birds!)
905 Wordsworth Drive, Wilmington (Kings Grant area)
Estate/Moving Sale, 2 sofa's 2 bedroom sets, 4 piece sectional sofa/sleeper, dining room table/6 chairs & matching hutch, 2 recliner's, trampoline, big splash pool, dishes & kitchenware, linens, sheets, glassware, and more
9 a.m. - ?
4609 Long Leaf Hills Drive, Wilmington
Housewares, outdoors items, yard tools including used Craftsman push mower, office item, men's clothing (mostly size large), high-end brands of men's hunting clothes including pants, shirts and outerwear (mostly L, XL). Many items are new, still in the boxes.
Pender County
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
99 Scotch Bonnet Way, Hampstead
Clothes, dishes, lamps, futon, end tables, bookcase, golf clubs, movies, books, toys, computer tower, and more.
Brunswick County
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
1144 Mill Creek Loop, Leland
A little bit of everything
Castle Hayne
8:30 AM
107 Apple Road, Castle Hayne , NC 28429
Three family sale, Lots of everything etc, Kitchen item, pictures, toys, Tires
If you're having a future yard sale you can send your information now
Or you can email yardsales@WECT.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.
If you're watching this it is too late to get your yard sale in this segment but you can advertise it on the WECT Facebook page. Just look for today's yard sales post and add yours in a comment.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.