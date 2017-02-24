Yard sales for February 25

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - Noon

1903 and 1905 Nun Street, Wilmington

Furniture, household items, exercise equipment, and omen's clothing size 18 - 22.

8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

6748 Market Street, Wilmington (parking lot of Silverlake VW's)

Tools, refrigerator, furniture, and lots of different items.

7 a.m. - Noon

680 Walston Drive, Wilmington

Household items, small appliances, kitchenware, linens, toys, books, holiday decorations, and more for sale!

7 a.m. - Noon

2801 Berry Patch Court, Castle Hayne

Various items from women’s and men’s clothes & shoes, baby items & clothes, plus size prom dresses, some household items and more

7:30 a.m. - Noon (No Early Birds!)

905 Wordsworth Drive, Wilmington (Kings Grant area)

Estate/Moving Sale, 2 sofa's 2 bedroom sets, 4 piece sectional sofa/sleeper, dining room table/6 chairs & matching hutch, 2 recliner's, trampoline, big splash pool, dishes & kitchenware, linens, sheets, glassware, and more

9 a.m. - ?

4609 Long Leaf Hills Drive, Wilmington

Housewares, outdoors items, yard tools including used Craftsman push mower, office item, men's clothing (mostly size large), high-end brands of men's hunting clothes including pants, shirts and outerwear (mostly L, XL). Many items are new, still in the boxes.

Pender County

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

99 Scotch Bonnet Way, Hampstead

Clothes, dishes, lamps, futon, end tables, bookcase, golf clubs, movies, books, toys, computer tower, and more.

Brunswick County

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

1144 Mill Creek Loop, Leland

A little bit of everything

Castle Hayne

8:30 AM

107 Apple Road, Castle Hayne , NC 28429

Three family sale, Lots of everything etc, Kitchen item, pictures, toys, Tires

