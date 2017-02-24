New Hanover Co. to host career fair

New Hanover County will host a career fair Saturday, March 18.

The event will take place from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the New Hanover Co. Government Center.

Department representatives will be on hand to discuss career possibilities, explain the hiring process and answer questions.

Participants can get pre-screened for current and future vacancies by participating in a short interview.

“This is an opportunity for anyone interested in public service to learn about a career with New Hanover County,” said New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet. “By attending the fair and participating in an interview, individuals will be able to show their interest in serving our citizens and their commitment to the county’s shared values.”

