Leland contractor allegedly steals $130K worth of property while on the job

A Leland man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly stole nearly $130,000 worth of property from various victims in the Wilmington area while working as a construction contractor.

According to Wilmington police, Wayne Timothy Efird, 26, was taken into custody by New Hanover County deputies on Figure Eight Island Wednesday night.

He was charged with nine counts of obtaining property by false pretense, three counts of felony larceny, one count of misdemeanor larceny, felony breaking and entering, larceny by employee, injury to personal property, as well drug several drug-related offenses.

From October 2016 to January 2017, Efird is accused of stealing high-end jewelry from three different victims and pawning the property at several local pawn shops. He was working as a construction contractor at the time.

Efird allegedly broke into a home on Tattersalls Drive in December 2016 and stole a generator and fishing gear. On a separate occasion, he reportedly stole lawn equipment at the same home while working there as a contractor.

He is also accused of stealing construction equipment from his employer between October 2016 and January 2017.

Efird is currently in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond due to a parole violation.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety's website, he's had prior convictions of habitual breaking and entering, felony breaking and entering, and larceny in New Hanover and Brunswick counties.

