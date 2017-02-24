Columbus Co. Schools makes short list of AP honor roll

The Columbus County school district is one of five being recognized by the College Board for boosting participation and performance on Advanced Placement exams during the last three years. (Source: Raycom Media)

The five districts are among 433 nationwide named by the College Board to its 7th Annual AP District Honor Roll for increasing access to AP courses and also increasing or at least maintaining a passing rate on AP exams.

North Carolina's AP honor roll districts for 2016 are:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Clinton City Schools

Columbus County Schools

Duplin County Schools

Wilson County School

North Carolina’s five honor-roll districts saw annual increases in AP participation from 2014 to 2016 ranging from 6 percent to 37 percent. In terms of performance, increases in percentages of students earning a score of 3 or better ranged from 2 percent to 63 percent among the five districts.

North Carolina’s class of 2016 ranked 19th in the nation for AP performance.

