Job fair for manufacturing, seasonal positions set for March 2

YS Companies, Inc will be holding a job fair for manufacturing professionals and seasonal employees on Thursday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be held at the YS Companies building located at 2517 Delaney Avenue.

Officials will be onsite to accept resumes and talk with potential candidates for the following positions:

Landscaping, over 25 positions available

Skilled Labor

Maintenance Technicians

Construction workers

Manufacturing 1st/2nd and 3rd shifts

Machine Operators

General labor

Interested candidates can expedite the process by applying online at www.ystalent.com before the event.

