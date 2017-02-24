Ogden Skatepark set to open Saturday

The brand new Ogden Skate Park will be open to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday. (Source: Ogden Skate Park's Facebook page)

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the much-anticipated Ogden Skatepark which is set to have its grand opening Saturday at 8 a.m.

Officials said the skatepark, which cost about $543,000 to complete, will be free to the public.

Skaters and BMX freestyle bikers (no pegs) are both welcomed at the park. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Pads and helmets are required.

The skatepark is located at 615 Ogden Park Drive and will have daily hours from 8 a.m. to sunset.

The Tony Hawk Foundation awarded $76,000 in grants to New Hanover County to help with construction costs.

Grindline Skateparks, based out of Seattle, designed the park and crews broke ground in May 2016.

According to Tara Duckworth, director of New Hanover County Parks & Gardens, in-kind sponsors donated about $100,000 in materials and labor towards the construction of the park.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.