INVESTIGATION: Woman stabbed in Columbus Co.

A woman was stabbed in Tabor City Thursday night.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff's office, two women were arguing on Stacy Lane shortly after 9 p.m.

A 24-year-old woman was stabbed then cut with a knife by the suspect.

There is no word at this time on the condition of the victim.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Friday morning.

