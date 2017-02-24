Registered sex offender accused of sex crimes in Brunswick Co.

A registered sex offender is facing charges of sex crimes in Brunswick County.

Michael Butler, 30, was arrested Thursday at his residence in the 300 block of Crowell Street in Oak Island.

According to online records, Butler faces charges of sexual battery and second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Oak Island officials said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.

According to the NC sex offender registry, Butler was convicted of second degree exploitation of a minor in 2009 and indecent liberties with a minor in 2013.

The NC Department of Public Safety website also states that Butler has convictions for breaking and entering, larceny and second degree arson, and that he's served a total of more than six years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.