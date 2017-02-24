Officials: GPS alerted authorities that sex offender was on Bladen Co. school grounds

A registered sex offender was arrested after the GPS monitor on his ankle bracelet alerted Probation and Parole officials that he was on a school campus.

KC Childress, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with a sex offender on a child premises violation. He was booked under a $10,000 bond.

According to Bladen County Sheriff's Office officials, Probation and Parole received an alert from Childress' GPS monitor that showed he had driven onto the school grounds of Bladen Lakes Middle School. Officials said he was only on campus for a short time but just going onto the property is a violation. Probation and Parole placed him on house arrest and alerted the sheriff's office to the violation.

Deputies obtained warrants and arrested Childress Thursday night.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Childress was convicted of statutory rape/sex offense in 2005 and served more than six years in prison.

The website lists several other prison sentences for convictions, including assault on a child in 2004 (two months, 15 days in prison), felony breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a felon in 2013 (seven months) and failure of a sex offender to notify change address in 2015 (16 months).

