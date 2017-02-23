High school basketball state playoff 2nd round scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High school basketball state playoff 2nd round scoreboard

High School Basketball State playoff 2nd round scoreboard

Girls
1A
Lejeune 49, East Columbus 60 F

2A
East Bladen 56, Roanoke Rapids 70 F
Farmville Central 48, North Brunswick 58 F

3A
Terry Sanford 30, Topsail 32 F

4A
Apex 50, New Hanover 59 F
Laney 46, South Central 53,  
Hoggard 46, Green Hope 48 F 

Boys
1A
Jones Senior 55, Whiteville 58 F


3A
Northern Guliford 69, West Brunswick 53 F

4A
Green Hope 63, New Hanover 61 F

