Hampstead man wanted on rape, kidnapping charges arrested

Warrants for Carter's arrest were obtained as a result of a joint investigation after a resident of Topsail Beach reported being taken from her home, and violently, sexually assaulted. (Source: Pender Co. Sheriff's Office)

A Hampstead man accused of forcibly taking a Topsail Beach woman from her home and violently sexually assaulting her has been arrested after more than two months on the run.

According to the Pender County Sheriff's Office, Kevin Glenn Carter, 52, was arrested by the Durham division of the US Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force at a residence in Durham at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Carter fled Pender County after the report was taken on Dec. 22, 2016. The victim said Carter kidnapped her the night before and held her against her will for nearly 12 hours before releasing her.

Warrants for Carter's arrest were obtained as the result of a joint investigation by detectives with the PCSO and the Topsail Beach Police Department after the incident, and the US Marshals were requested for assistance.

Last week, the Wilmington division of the task force developed information Carter was likely in the Durham area, possibly living out of his vehicle. This information was forwarded to the Durham division, who found Carter hiding in a closet in a home, and took him into custody.

Carter has been charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sexual offense, first-degree kidnapping, sexual battery, felonious restraint, felony breaking and/or entering, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, assault by strangulation, and felony possession of stolen property.

He is currently being held in the Durham County Detention Center with a $2 million secured bond.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office and the NC Department of Public Safety's Special Operations and Intelligence Unit assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.