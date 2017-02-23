CFCC President pleased with preliminary federal audit results

CFCC President Dr. Amanda Lee presented the preliminary results of a federal audit to the Board of Trustees on Thursday. (Source: WECT)

Cape Fear Community College President Dr. Amanda Lee told the Board of Trustees Thursday night she was pleased with the preliminary results of a federal audit into the school's financial aid program.

The school was notified January 4 about the random audit. Investigators from the Department of Education where on campus the week of February 6.

"It's definitely something that happens to various community colleges across the country," said CFCC Spokeswoman Rachel Nadeau.

According to Nadeau, the school received preliminary results from the audit as soon as it was over, but they won't get the final results for approximately another 75 days.

Nadeau said the preliminary results showed three major finding by investigators.

The most significant finding had to do with differentiating between students who fail all of their classes, and students who just stop attending but do not withdraw. The school is being asked to review student records for the last two years and reimburse the Department of Education for any students who should have withdrawn.

Lee received no questions from the Board of Trustees about the audit. She said the school is already working to fix any issues brought up by the audit.

"As soon as we got the preliminary results we started making any type of corrections and any type of research we needed to do," Lee said. "So once we get the official report we will immediately jump on that and make sure we are doing everything perfectly."

Lee also said she was proud of the CFCC faculty and staff for their cooperation during the audit.

"Any time you have an audit you want to put your best foot forward, and I think that's exactly what we did," Lee said. "We were so pleased that they were so complimentary of the school. We were so pleased they were so complimentary of the staff, and I am proud of the results of this point."

