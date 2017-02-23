Burned down house in Wilmington left for more than a month

Neighbors said Thursday that a burned down house on Beasley Road is an eyesore for the neighborhood. (Source: WECT)

Residents say the burnt remains of a house on Beasley Road used in a live burn training for the Wilmington Fire Department is an eyesore for the neighborhood.

The firefighter training happened more than a month ago, but no one has returned to clean up what was left behind.

"There’s definitely some hazardous waste on it, I see glass, like broken glass around, it’d be really nice to see someone do something about it," said neighbor Will Kent. "It’s actually pretty ugly to look at."

While the burned down house is not pretty, Kent says it's better than what stood there before. He said the house was abandoned and hadn't been kept up for a long time.

According to Malissa Talbert with the City of Wilmington, once fire crews finish training, clean up responsibilities falls back on the property owner. Robert Sanders bought the abandoned house several months ago and said the lot hasn't been forgotten.

“I appreciate the neighbors’ patience as we work through all this. I’m sure they recognize there was a home sitting there for many years,” Sanders explained.

Sanders said he tried to donate the abandoned home to Habitat for Humanity, but they wouldn't take it due to its condition. He said the next best option was letting the fire department use it for training. Sanders said a captain told him it was a rare opportunity in Wilmington.

"He went and looked at the property, and saw that it was ideal for that type of exercise,” he said.

Sanders added that the burn is part of a bigger project for the lot. He plans to build three single-family homes on the property which he believes will be a big improvement for the neighborhood.

“We knew that the property had tremendous potential because of the natural beauty of the land with the trees,” he said.

According to city officials, there's no time limit for cleanup, unless there's a formal complaint filed with the city. In that case, officials would see if the property is considered a public nuisance and give owners a month to clean it up.

At this time, no complaints have been filed for the Beasley Road property.

