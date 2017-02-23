First at Four: Midtown Men to perform Friday at CFCC

The Midtown Men, made up of the original cast of Broadway’s Jersey Boys, are on tour. (Source: Facebook)

Tonight, their show stops in Wilmington at CFCC’s Wilson Center.

The group is made up of Tony Award winner Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and Tony Award nominee J. Robert Spencer.

The singers perform songs from the 60s with a modern twist.

Before their performance, you can hear from the group on WECT News First at Four on Friday.

For ticket information, head to http://cfcc.edu/capefearstage/the-midtown-men-2/

