Wilmington woman sheds 66 lbs., featured in national magazine

Before and after. Jacqueline Gilmore-Jackson said she lost 66 lbs. (Source: Jacqueline Gilmore-Jackson)

Sixty six pounds -- that’s how much weight a woman from Wilmington lost.

It’s a transformation she made with the help of Woman’s Day Magazine.

Jacqueline Gilmore-Jackson is featured in the March issue of the magazine.

She was one of five women selected from a nationwide search to participate in the "Live Longer & Stronger Challenge" headed by TODAY Show Nutritionist Joy Bauer, RDN, with guidance from the experts at the Mayo Clinic.

In addition to being featured in the issue, Jacqueline and the other four women traveled to NYC for the 14th Annual Red Dress Awards.

Gilmore-Jackson said she lost the weight by drinking more water, adding more vegetables into her diet, cutting sugar and salt from her diet and tracking her steps using a Fitbit.

