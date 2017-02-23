From the recycling bin to the runway: Teens use library's waste to create stunning looks

Isabel Zermani, who helped organize the fashion show, and Jaya Henry-Bellm, one of the teen designers, on WECT News First at Four. (Source: WECT)

Teens hit the runway to show off their skills with fashion and recycling.

The Fiction to Fashion show challenges teens to use discarded library materials to create stunning outfits.

The teens used discarded library books, cassette tapes and CDs to make runway-ready clothes.

The designers will win awards in categories including "Crowd Favorite," "Most Avant-Garde," "Best Runway Swagger" or "Most Functional."

One teen, Jaya Henry-Bellm, who is a dancer, made a prima ballerina tutu from broken CDs.

Other fashions at the show include a Nancy Drew outfit made from Nancy Drew mystery novels and a 1920’s flapper costume from fringed pages of The Great Gatsby.

Their designs were on display at EXPO 216 Thursday night.

