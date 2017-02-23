Bill to regulate zip line industry named for accident victim fro - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Bill to regulate zip line industry named for accident victim from Wilmington

Bonnie Sanders Burney (Source: Andrews Mortuary) Bonnie Sanders Burney (Source: Andrews Mortuary)
RALEIGH, NC (WECT) -

A New Hanover County Representative has filed a bill in the General Assembly calling for Sanders Law, which would regulate the zip line industry in the state of North Carolina.

The bill would be named for a young girl from Wilmington who died in a zip line accident at a camp in Alleghany County in 2015.  Bonnie Sanders Burney was 12 years old when she fell to the ground from a zip line that got tangled with another line at Camp Cheerio in Glade Valley. 

Since that accident, the state has studied the oversight of the zip line industry.

Representative Ted Davis and Julia Howard sponsored the legislation Thursday. The bill would require inspections from the Department of Labor, reporting requirements for accidents and minimum age requirements for operators. The bill is on the House calendar for Monday. 

A similar bill calling for Sanders Law did not make it out of committee in time for a full vote last year.

