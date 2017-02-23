Guilty: Wilmington man convicted of 2015 murder

Tyler Greenfield was one of three people involved in a home invasion on Queen Street in Feb. 2015 that left one man dead and a woman injured. (Source: NHC Jail)

Tyler Greenfield was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of murder by a New Hanover County jury Thursday.

Greenfield, 20, was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The jury found him not guilty of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Greenfield was one of three people involved in a home invasion on Queen Street in Feb. 2015 that left one man dead and a woman injured.

According to police, Robert Scott died from gunshot injuries sustained during the home invasion.

Cashaun Harvin and Kyon Sampson were also charged in connection to the fatal incident.

