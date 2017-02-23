Grassroots organization hosts town hall with or without Rep. Rouzer

Learn more about Congressman David Rouzer's legislative agenda during a town hall event Friday, Feb. 24, 5-7 p.m. at Tidal Creek Co-op.

The grassroots group Suit Up invited Rouzer to attend the event but said he likely won't be in attendance. Event organizers said requests for meetings with staff in Rouzer's offices went unanswered and his staff in the New Hanover County office said there were no town hall meetings scheduled.

Congressman Rouzer's office confirmed Thursday night that he will not attend the town hall event Friday evening.

“Rep. Rouzer’s decision to stay away from his constituents won’t stop us. All North Carolinians in the 7th District, regardless of their political affiliation, should have access to their representatives,” said Derrick Miller, a member of Suit Up Wilmington, founded in November 2016. “With this empty-chair town hall meeting, we are pressing that point and doing our best to foster discussion and disseminate information.”

The goal of the town hall is to provide a forum for community members to discuss what is important to taxpayers in north Carolina's 7th District.

