Grassroots organization hosts town hall with or without Rep. Rou - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Grassroots organization hosts town hall with or without Rep. Rouzer

Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC7) (Source: rouzer.house.gov) Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC7) (Source: rouzer.house.gov)
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

Learn more about Congressman David Rouzer's legislative agenda during a town hall event Friday, Feb. 24, 5-7 p.m. at Tidal Creek Co-op.

The grassroots group Suit Up invited Rouzer to attend the event but said he likely won't be in attendance. Event organizers said requests for meetings with staff in Rouzer's offices went unanswered and his staff in the New Hanover County office said there were no town hall meetings scheduled.

Congressman Rouzer's office confirmed Thursday night that he will not attend the town hall event Friday evening.

“Rep. Rouzer’s decision to stay away from his constituents won’t stop us. All North Carolinians in the 7th District, regardless of their political affiliation, should have access to their representatives,” said Derrick Miller, a member of Suit Up Wilmington, founded in November 2016. “With this empty-chair town hall meeting, we are pressing that point and doing our best to foster discussion and disseminate information.” 

The goal of the town hall is to provide a forum for community members to discuss what is important to taxpayers in north Carolina's 7th District. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  Horton launches campaign to run for Seventh Congressional District seat

    Dr. Kyle Horton has launched her campaign to run for a seat in Congress in 2018.

    Kyle Horton has launched her first political campaign nearly 18 months before the 2018 General Election. She has declared herself a candidate for the Democratic nomination in North Carolina's Seventh Congressional District, running for the seat currently held by second-term Republican Rep. David Rouzer.

  Wilmington opioid pilot project included in proposed House budget

    A pilot project to combat an ongoing opioid abuse problem in Wilmington is getting support from part of the General Assembly. The House released some of its budget proposal Thursday morning in Raleigh. The spending plan includes full funding of up to a half million dollars over the next two years for an initiative in the Port City.

  Supreme Court strikes down 2 NC congressional districts

    The Supreme Court has struck down two congressional districts in North Carolina because race played too large a role in their creation.

