Two Wilmington attorneys plead guilty to tax evasion charges

Two Wilmington attorneys pleaded guilty in a Wake County courtroom Wednesday to tax evasion charges, according to a release from the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Clay Allen Collier, 56, and Andrew John Hanley, 53, entered guilty pleas to willful failure to file North Carolina individual income tax returns.

Both men received 45-day suspended sentences and given 18 months probation. They also have to serve 100 hours of community service.

Collier must pay a $700 criminal fine while Hanley was fined $1,500. Both men filed returns and paid restitution prior to court.

Prosecutors said Collier and Hanley, both licensed attorneys in North Carolina, worked at the law firm Crossley, McIntosh, Collier, Hanley & Edes, PLLC in Wilmington.

Collier failed to file his North Carolina individual income tax returns for 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, and 2014 while Hanley didn't file tax returns for 2009, 2010, and 2012.

They were arrested on September 20, 2016.

