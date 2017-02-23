Pregnant woman accused of ‘shooting heroin’ released from jail

During her first court appearance Thursday, prosecutors alleged Downey used five bags of heroin, and the judge raised her bond to $25,000 secured. (Source: WECT)

Authorities have dropped a misdemeanor child abuse charge filed against an eight-month pregnant woman accused of “shooting heroin,” according to New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David.

As such, Amanda Kelly Downey, 22, of Wilmington, walked out of jail around 6 p.m. Thursday a free woman, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Prosecutors alleged in court Thursday afternoon that Downey used five bags of heroin Wednesday before she called 911 at 9:53 p.m. saying her relative had overdosed on heroin in their car in the parking lot of the Extended Stay on Eastwood Road.

David referenced Ethan’s law, which recognizes the unborn child as a second victim when the unborn child is injured or dies during the commission of a crime, as both the reason for the charge being filed and dropped.

He explained Ethan’s law only applies to criminal acts committed by another person against a pregnant woman, ruling out Downey’s alleged drug use since she’s accused of taking the drug herself. He added Downey would be likely be released from jail Thursday.

"We don't to chill, that is prevent women from seeking help for drug dependencies while they're pregnant with the thought that they could be prosecuted. And I wouldn't do that anyway," David said. "Again, we're all on the same page; we all want the same thing. No one is trying to make a criminal out of someone, we're trying to get them into a treatment situation and monitoring that maybe someone who is addicted can't choose for themselves."

"My [relative] has overdosed, I need Narcan," Downey pleaded with 911 dispatchers Wednesday night.

Officials responded to the scene and successfully performed life-saving measures on the other woman. It is unclear if officers found any drugs or paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Officers then took Downey into custody for "shooting heroin while pregnant," according to an arrest warrant. She was booked in the New Hanover County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond. Her bond was raised to $25,000 secured during her first court appearance Thursday, prior to the charge being dropped.

Jail records show Downey was arrested on Jan. 12 for DWI and failure to maintain control.

According to a police report, Carolina Beach police officers responded to a suspected impaired driver at 220 N. Lake Park Blvd. in Carolina Beach.

"[The officer] observed the defendant with droopy eye lids, slow speech, and slow motor skills," the report states.

After smelling a faint odor associated with marijuana, officers asked Downey get out of the vehicle. The report notes Downey was seven-months pregnant at the time.

"The defendant exited the vehicle and I observed caps for syringes on the floorboard. There was a syringe in the driver seat with a cap from the syringe. The defendant was questioned on the syringes and the defendant advised [her relative] was a heroin addict. The defendant also admitted to using heroin and the last time was yesterday. The defendant stated she uses two bags a day. The defendant had track marks on both arms," the report details.

During a field sobriety test, Downey was reportedly "unsteady on her feet" and stumbled on at least one occasion. Among other notes, officers wrote Downey took an incorrect number of steps, stepped off the line, and could not maintain her balance.

Downey was subsequently placed under arrest and given a $600 bond by a magistrate. According to the report, she was then cleared medically at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but became ill while en route to jail, and again had to receive clearance from the hospital before being incarcerated.

David said his office is working to increase Downey's bond in her pending DWI case.

