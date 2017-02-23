Gunfire strikes 2 Columbus Co. homes

Two neighboring homes in the Delco community were hit by gunfire just after 12:30 Thursday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

The homes involved are located a few hundred feet apart from one another on Livingston Chapel Road and Kelly's Plantation, according to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office.

Residents at both homes say the were awakened by gunfire which damaged windows, interior walls, and cabinets.

No one was injured in the shootings and no suspect information was provided. The Columbus County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

