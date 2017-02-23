My turn: Is privatizing NCDOT projects cutting costs?

An investigative report this week from our sister station in Charlotte looked at the increased use of private contracts for North Carolina Department of Transportation projects. (Source: Raycom Media)

An investigative report this week from our sister station in Charlotte looked at the increased use of private contracts for North Carolina Department of Transportation projects. And the reporting focused on our very own State Senator Bill Rabon.

In general, I’m with Senator Rabon on his message. He and fellow Republicans were interested in cutting government as much as possible, so privatizing a lot of this work makes sense.

But here’s where he lost me. Rabon freely admitted that he has no idea if any of this government cost cutting actually cut any costs. That’s right…Rabon said the DOT couldn’t quantify a difference yet.

As some have pointed out, this wouldn’t fly in the private sector. The point of the private contracts was to save money and shrink government, but it’s apparently not clear if that happened. And when the reporter pointed out that some of the winning bids included significant cost markups, my level of concern went into high gear.

This is a huge red flag. The state needs to gather some real data and figure this out. They may be patting themselves on the back for something that really deserves a kick just a little lower down.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Emailed comments from viewers:

I'm an employee I can tell you the cost savings are not there. The Rabin article tells the real story of where the money flows to. NCDOT workers and the public are being short changed. The out sourcing comes from the legislation. Then they mandate NCDOT accomplish the work in a timely manner with cutting jobs at the same time. The article is just the tip of what the real situation is.

Which station do u work for, the fox station, or the NBC affiliate. Seems like there is a huge conflict of interest there. You took both sides of mr. Rabons side. Sometimes watching your news, on both networks, there are definitely different points of view. How do u have a free and unbiased press, when u have a news network working two, very opposite, sides of the political parties?

I watched your commentary but also was fortunate enough to see the interview that was conducted by your sister station in Charlotte.

Bill Rabon has put on a good show while in Raleigh but I doubt much of it has benefited the hard working blue collar tax payer. He was raised here in Columbus County but has forgotten the core values he says he was taught as a little boy. Engineering cost went from in house Engineering of a little over 7million dollars to more than 700 million based on the reporters findings was if I understood it right.

I don't consider this saving any money. If so I would have been rich long ago.

I recalled a time that Senator Rabon refused to see a group from the Black mayors from Columbus County. Many of my friends were infuriated about that. Just so happened that year was the year boundaries changed and he did not need the votes from Columbus County Citizens.I am sure Mr Rabon knew of the changing in lines before he turned them away.



Thanks for your commentary. I have never had the urge to comment but this is too far out in left field.