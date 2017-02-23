Giveaway offers free OTC medication to families in need

Individuals and families in need can stock up on over the counter medication for free during a giveaway event March 4. (Source: Pixabay)

Individuals and families in need can stock up on over the counter medication for free during a giveaway event Saturday.

Attendees will receive $100 worth of OTC products, including allergy relief medicine, pain relief medicine, cold medicine, first-aid and vitamins.

The goal is to help ease the burden for people who are making the choice between buying food or purchasing medication.

“NC MedAssist is excited to bring our over the counter medicine giveaway event to Wilmington and give back to our neighbors in need,” Executive Director Lori Giang said. “The giveaway helps those individuals fill their medicine cabinets with needed items such as children’s Tylenol, cold medicine, and even Band-Aids. We know that even with insurance, many individuals cannot afford OTC product. No one should go without medicine and this program is enabling us to reach those who are unaware of our services.”

This is the first event of this kind to be held in New Hanover County.

Saturday's event lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Activity Center on Independence Boulevard.

