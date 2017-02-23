‘Nutshell kids’ have big dreams of stardom

Thalian Association Youth Theatre’s newest production is a show with famous ties.
Really Rosie has music by Carole King and is based on Maurice Sendak’s books in The Nutshell Library. Sendak also wrote the popular children’s book Where the Wild Things Are.
In the musical, Rosie and her friends, the nutshell kids who live on Avenue P in Brooklyn, are bored on a hot summer day. Rosie decides to produce an imaginary movie musical about her funny, dramatic and slightly exaggerated life.
The nutshell kids end up fighting over the casting choices, but Rosie is determined to see it through.
Really Rosie
