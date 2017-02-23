Staying active with senior softball

The Wilmington Senior Softball Association is looking for men and women 55 and older to play slow-pitch softball for the 22nd season.

The league has 12 teams and three divisions to match skill, ability, and age. Organizers say it’s a great way to stay active.

Games are played in Wilmington on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. There are 60 games in a season.

Their spring training program starts March 7. The regular season begins mid-April.

Spring training camp takes place at Ogden Park.

