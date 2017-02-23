Beach town considers weekly curbside recycling

The Town of Wrightsville Beach offers a survey to gauge interest in weekly curbside recycling. (Source: WECT)

The Town of Wrightsville Beach will consider offering weekly curbside recycling. Leaders want to know what you think in order to gauge interest in the service.

You can complete a short survey here: http://svy.mk/2mgzdQa

It’s anonymous and only contains 11 questions.

You can pick up and return a paper version of the survey at Town Hall.

