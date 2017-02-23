Proposed 'Teacher Academy' looks to keep and compensate educators in-state

A proposed "Teacher Academy" in Brunswick County would give teachers an option of four extra weeks of employment for professional development and curriculum planning. (Source: Pixabay)

The Brunswick County Board of Education is looking over several proposals to recruit, retain and compensate teachers in the county.

One proposal creates a "Teacher Academy," giving teachers more time to work on curriculum and earn more money in the process.

"Teachers inevitably tell us there is just not enough time," said Jessica Swencki, spokesperson for Brunswick County Schools. "The workload that is added to their plate -- the meetings, the testing, the paperwork."

If approved, the three-year pilot project would add four weeks of voluntary paid employment for teachers in the county. The first two weeks would occur during the last two weeks of June. The next two weeks would occur during the first two weeks of August.

"This opportunity for an 11th month of employment for teachers to focus on the craft of teaching and planning would actually allow them to be a little more focused throughout the school year," added Swencki.

Laura Sokol-Scott teaches eighth grade at Leland Middle School and said she comes in weekly over the summer to plan and prepare for the new school year. Sokol-Scott said all those days of unpaid work can put pressure on teachers.

"There are so many others that have to get jobs in order to just make it through those summer months," said Sokol-Scott. For some teachers, the second job isn't worth it and they head to greener pastures.

"We lost a tremendous amount of teachers to South Carolina because if they cross the state line there is an automatic $10,000 increase," said Swencki.

North Carolina ranks in the bottom 20 percent nationally in average teacher pay. Brunswick County teachers have an average salary of $42,000, thousands of dollars below the state average.

There is hope this new proposal would give teachers added incentives to put in the extra work. "We can get ahead and really improve the potential things students are doing over the course of a school year," said Sokol-Scott.

Swencki said the earliest teachers could see the proposal become a reality is this summer.

