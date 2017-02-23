Novant Health announces flu-related visitation restrictions

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center announced Thursday that flu-related visitations restrictions will go into effect Friday until further notice. (Source: WECT)

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center announced Thursday that flu-related visitation restrictions will go into effect Friday until further notice.

Novant Health is asking the community to keep visitors age 12 and under out of all its hospital facilities due to the “widespread outbreak of the flu virus throughout the community.”

Individuals age 13 and over who are experiencing flu-like symptoms are also asked not to visit patients being treated at Novant Health facilities.

“The flu virus can be extremely dangerous to people who have compromised immune systems, cancer, kidney disease and other chronic conditions,” Dr. David Priest, medical director for infection prevention at Novant Health, said. “In order to protect our patients, we are asking members of the public who are 12 years and under or who may be sick with the influenza virus to not visit these facilities at this time.”

Children may be allowed access to hospital areas in the event of special circumstances such as visiting a dying family member. In these instances, parents should work with their nurse to make arrangements.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center has already announced flu-related visitation restrictions. Cape Fear Valley Health, which includes Bladen County Hospital, also has restrictions in place.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.